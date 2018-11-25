Bengaluru: Businessman murdered, body found in a drain

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 52-year-old businessman and landlord was kidnapped by a group of unidentified men, who murdered him and robbed him of his gold ornaments. The incident came to light on Saturday when passersby found his body in an open drain on Doddaballapur road and alerted the Yelahanka New Town police. The assailants had allegedly attacked him with lethal weapons before fleeing in a car.

The deceased has been identified as Venkatapathi, a resident of Venkateshwara Nagar in Jakkuru. He was running a water supply business and owned property around the locality. He lived with his wife and two daughters.

A senior police officer said that on Friday, Venkatapathy left home around 2 pm in his car and did not inform his family about where he was going. When he did not return till 1.30 am, his family tried calling him. When they did not get a response, Venkatapathi’s son-in-law Avinash went to Sampigehalli police station and filed a missing persons case.

On early Saturday, passersby found his body lying in a pool of blood near the CRPF camp on Doddaballapur road and alerted the police. The family of the deceased identified the body. His car was found 2 km away from the scene of the crime.

It is said that the assailants killed him inside the car and then threw his body into an open drain. Preliminary investigations revealed that he was kidnapped by people known to him as some documents were found in the car. Police suspect a case of murder for gain and that the robbers might have hatched the plot well in advance.