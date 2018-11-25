Home Cities Bengaluru

CAT 2018 to be held today 

Common Admission Test 2018 for admission to premier Indian Institutes of Management will be held at 374 test centres, across 147 cities on Sunday.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Common Admission Test 2018 for admission to premier Indian Institutes of Management will be held at 374 test centres, across 147 cities on Sunday.

As per an official communication from IIM Calcutta, which is the convener of CAT 2018, over 2.41 lakh candidates have registered. The test will be conducted in two sessions. The first session will be from 9am to 12 pm and the second from 2.30pm to 5.30pm. 

Candidates have been advised to report at 7:30 am and 1pm for the sessions. Candidates have also been advised not to wear any jewellery or anything metallic when they come to give the test. 

