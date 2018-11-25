Depressed student ends life in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 21-year-old girl committed suicide by hanging in her college hostel at Prashanti Kutiram Arogyadhama in Jigani on Friday.

The deceased, Changala Kusumalatha was in pursuing her third year in BAMS at a private college in the city. She left a suicide note saying that her uncle had taken away her mobile phone, saying that she needed to concentrate since she did not appear for her previous exams. Upset over this she took this extreme step.

A senior police officer said that the incident took place in the evening and she was found hanging from the ceiling by her roommates. The staff at the Prashanthi Kutiram were alerted and the Jigani police rushed to the spot. Preliminary investigations revealed that Kusumalatha was suffering from depression ever since her parents died.