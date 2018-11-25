Home Cities Bengaluru

One-hour dance show choreographed after one week’s ‘house arrest’

Conceived at a farmhouse in the small town of Kamshet, Maharashtra, The Kamshet Project, directed by dancer and choreographer Terence Lewis experiments with transitioning realities.

Published: 25th November 2018

By Akhila Damodaran
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Conceived at a farmhouse in the small town of Kamshet, Maharashtra, The Kamshet Project, directed by dancer and choreographer Terence Lewis experiments with transitioning realities. Nine dancers were put under ‘house arrest’ without access to all social, familial ties for an experiment that explores who they really are. “The idea was to discover the truth and the lies we say. You get to see different layers — animal instincts within us, the higher self, child-like innocence, pain, shame, lust and love. The dancers begin by playing like children, and then get aggressive, later calming down. They become more self aware. The presentation is meant to be thought provoking.”

Considering the content, the one-hour show is strictly for adults. And the process, including the seven-day house arrest, was nothing short of a challenge. “After a week’s house arrest, we took a break from each other, and even consulted tarot card readers, psychics, mandala healers and used other soul searching tools to understand ourselves better. Then, we developed the material and choreography based on the dialogues with them,” he says. 

The 43-year-old also underwent the same exercise of house arrest that he expected of his team. “I had to create a safe space for the dancers to open up. And when they did, things got unpleasant too. Opening up about your past is brave, but can get messy too. As a leader, I had to put everyone and everything into perspective then,” says Terence. “It is scary because one error or slip can land the dancer in hospital. It’s more like a martial art dance,” he says, adding that the performance that was staged in the city for the first time, isn’t for the faint-hearted.

