One nabbed for leaking civil constable exam question paper, test postponed

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In what can be seen as a major embarrassment for the state police, they had to cancel its written exam for constables after it was found that the question paper was were leaked.

Police arrested one person on Saturday while another accused is still at large. The accused Shivakumaraiah (68) alias Guruji, was arrested after CCB sleuths received a tip-off about the possible leak. Acting on a tip-off that Shivakumar had stolen the question paper and was selling it, CCB police formed two teams, which raided a room in Kalmatta Sri Nanjundeshwara Vidya Mandir, Shanivarasanthe, Somwarpet taluk in Kodagu, where 116 aspirants were appearing for the exam.

The department postponed the exam and the new date is yet to be announced.

Shivakumaraiah was earlier arrested in a PU II question paper scam in 2016. He was allegedly the mastermind. He is a resident of Nandini Layout and a native of Tumakuru.

CID had booked him under the Karnataka Control of Organised Crime Act (KCOCA) in the PU paper leak scam.

“We suspect that there might be an involvement of insiders in this case as it is not so easy to leak the question paper,” said Alok Kumar, Additional Commisisoner of Police (crime).