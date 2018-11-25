‘Will take call on banning organisations’

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state government will soon take a call on banning organisations involved in the killing of journalist Gauri Lankesh, Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara, who also holds the Home Department portfolio, told reporters on Saturday.

“No discussions have taken place regarding the organisations involved in the case. We will shortly take a decision on that,” he said.

The Special Investigation Team probing the murder of Gauri Lankesh had filed an additional chargesheet on Friday at the Special Karnataka Control of Organized Crime Act (KCOCA) court. Sanatan Sanstha, the right wing organization, is also named in the chargesheet, sources in the SIT had said.

On Saturday, Sanatan Sanstha issued a statement that it would respond only after receiving a copy of the chargesheet.