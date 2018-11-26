Bicycle tracks, better footpaths soon: BBMP

Ranjani Madhavan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is nearly done working on a detailed project report (DPR) for the Non-Motorised Transport (NMT) project. The Rs 99.2 crore project involves improving conditions of footpaths and making bicycle tracks in 112.6 km of the city. The Directorate of Urban land Transport (DULT) did the initial feasibility study a year ago, and identified various pockets that require pedestrian-friendly access in Bengaluru.

“The footpath will be around 250 metres in width and cycle tracks will be placed based on the availability of space. In the study, we have split the project into sections. The first package of 85.6 km involves development of footpath and cycle tracks on link roads to all 26 Metro stations.

The second involves 27 km of development in industrial areas such as Kudlu village, Bommanahalli, Whitefield, Peenya industrial area amd Goraguntepalya,” said Murali Krishna, special officer of DULT.

“These industrial areas have lakhs of workers in garment and automobile factories, as well as small and medium-scale industries, who walk on main roads due to the lack of footpaths. This is unsafe, and also disturbs speeding traffic. We identified the length surrounding each of the Metro stations and industrial pockets that require development,” Murali added. For example, DULT proposed 11.3 km of NMT development around Vijayanagar Metro station, 4.2 km near Banashankari Metro station, 4.1 km near Baiyappanahalli Metro station, 9.1 km near Kuvempu Road station, 6 km around Peenya industrial area, 8 km around Whitefield.

The DULT also proposed a third package including 111.4 km of NMT development around activity generators, such as colleges, schools and offices. They identified eight such clusters in the city. However, the BBMP has chosen not to include this in the DPR. Srinivas, executive engineer of BBMP special division, said, “We are working on the DPR. It will be out in a week and tenders will be called by December 10. Rs 81.2 crore has been sanctioned for footpaths around Metro stations and industrial areas, Rs 18 crore has been sanctioned for cycle tracks. NMT development around Metro stations will be split into packages when we call for tenders.”

“Baiyappanahalli, SV Road, Indiranagar, Ulsoor, MG Road and Trinity stations will come under the first package. Rajajinagar, Mahalakshmi, Yeshwanthpur, Peenya, Jayanagar, RV Road, Banashankari, JP Nagar, Magadi Road, Deepanjalinagar and Mysuru Road will fall under the second package. We are still working on how to execute the work near the remaining stations,” Srinivas said, adding that the width of the footpath and inclusion of cycle tracks varies at locations, depending on the availability of space.