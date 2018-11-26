Electronics City Association bats for cycle use

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After recently launching 200 Yulu cycles with 20 docking stations in Electronics City for software employees, Electronics City Industrial Township Authority (ELCITA) is looking to promote cycle use in residential areas. The team is working with Yulu and residents living in areas such as Neotown Road, Shantipura, Neeladri Nagar and apartments in Electronics City Phase 1 such as GM Infinite, Godrej, Ajmera, Concorde, Shriram and Prestige.

"We are in talks with RWAs, service apartments and PG accommodations to promote a public bicycle sharing system. This will be done by locating docking stations to park the cycles near these spots or within their premises. Currently only IT employees use cycles in this area. It will be useful for residents too," said Rama NS, CEO, ELCITA.

The 200 cycles now help Yulu look at previous cases and understand what the cyclists want. As a part of their second phase of expansion, the company aims to have 500 to 1,000 cycles.

"We will judge the infrastructure, availability, including parking and cycle tracks, and work with local authorities. The first phase provided connectivity to IT employees. In four months, we aim to have cycles that make residential localities and large apartment complexes in Electronics City well connected," said Amit Gupta, co-founder and CEO of Yulu. "We have recieved requests from Singasandra to start such an initiative. We aim to have 200 to 300 docking zones for the same," he added.

Presently the 200 cycles are in a common areas such as Electronics City bus stop, Wipro Gate bus stop, toll gate, shopping complex, Infosys gate, HCL Technologies, BHEL signal among others. The QR-code enabled cycles cost `10 for the first half-hour and `5 for every half-hour thereafter. ELCITA and Yulu are also in talks with large tech parks that house several IT companies in one campus, to have cycle-sharing docks within the premises.