Home-alone woman gagged, tied up and robbed of Rs 12 Lakh in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A home-alone woman was gagged and tied up by two robbers, who made away with Rs 12 lakh in cash. The incident took place in HAL 3rd Stage on Wednesday night. The victim has been identified as N T Nalini. Her husband, B Gopal, is a businessman. Police said that Gopal had gone out on some work when the incident took place.

The two robbers allegedly broke into the house through a door on the terrace of the duplex houe she

lived in. Then, they grabbed Nalini and allegedly stuffed her mouth with a piece of cloth before tying her up. Later, they ransacked the house and decamped with Rs 12 lakh in cash.

“According to her, the robbers had covered their faces and were conversing in Hindi,” said the police.