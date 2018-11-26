Students find logical reasoning difficult in CAT 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Common Admission Test (CAT) 2018 for admissions to the premier Indian Institutes of Management was held at 15 centres in Bengaluru on Sunday. Many students said that while they found the verbal ability and reading and comprehension section of the test easy, they found the data interpretation and logical reasoning (DILR) section of the test tough and the quantitative ability section to be moderately difficult. In the verbal component, the passages were of moderate length and were from topics which are considered to be interesting.

Krishna Bharadwaj (25), who is giving the test for the second time, said, “The verbal component was easy but the DILR section was difficult and quantitative section was moderately so. This was my second attempt and I found it more difficult than last year.” Bharadwaj gave the test at CMR Institute of Technology on ITPL Main Road.

However, Ramnath Kankadandi, National CAT Course Director (T.I.M.E.), said, “Some of the geometry questions could be considered to be moderately difficult. This was offset by the large number of doable arithmetic questions. All in all, the difficulty level of this section can be classified as being slightly higher than moderate.”

Kushagra Vatsa (22) found the DILR section difficult but she found the quantitative ability section moderate and verbal component easy. Pragya Sharma (22) had a similar opinion about the test.

“The difficulty level of the DILR section certainly went down a notch this year to the relief of some of the students. Some of the DI sets were not difficult in terms of interpretation and the questions were not tricky. Students who persisted throughout the AIMCATs would have kept their balance and found this section very manageable,” Ramnath said.

Not given water, alleges student

Glaison Cherian(23) found himself thirsty during the exam. The exam centre did not serve drinking water to the aspirants though, he said. “We are not allowed to carry water bottles. We should be served water at least. Also, we should be provided a safe place to keep our bags with our mobile phones and wallets. We had to just leave them outside the hall or the building, hoping that nobody would steal them,” Glaison said.