Home Cities Bengaluru

Tight security arrangements in place, diversions to avoid traffic snarls around Kanteerava Studios

Traffic is likely to be affected during the procession due to VVIP, VIP movements and other vehicles coming to the city. Commuters may avoid the route till evening.

Published: 26th November 2018 09:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2018 09:10 AM   |  A+A-

Fans gather outside Kanteerava Stadium to get a final glimse of Ambareesh on Sunday | pandarinath b

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The city police have made elaborate security arrangements around Kanteerava Studios and the Central and West Division police station limits for the procession and funeral of late actor M H Ambareesh. Around 11,000 policemen and KSRP, CAR and RAF platoons have been deployed to prevent any untoward incidents. Meanwhile, traffic police have diverted traffic on Outer Ring Road, Sumanahalli near Laggere and Tumakuru Road.

A senior police officer said that 11,000 policemen and 4,000 traffic policemen will be deployed around the city. Along with them 30 KSRP platoons, 34 CAR platoons, 3 RAF companies and five Rapid Intervention vehicles will be deployed as well. Four additional commissioners of police along with 15 DCPs are supervising the security arrangements till the last rites are performed. The police personnel will observe funeral procession through CCTV cameras.

“The procession will start during non-peak hours to avoid traffic snarls across the city. All precautions have been taken after having a meeting with senior police officers. We have diverted some of the routes around Sumanahalli Ring Road, Goraguntepalya on Tumakuru road, Sankey road and Yeswanthpur,” he added. 

  • Heavy vehicles have been diverted from Sumanahalli Ring Road to Housing board, Kamakshipalya, and Magadi Road toll gate to reach West of Chord road
  • Vehicles moving from Goraguntepalya on Tumakuru road have been diverted towards MES Junction, RMC Yard and Sandalwood Soap factory
  • Vehicles heading towards Yeswanthpur, have been diverted to Mekri Circle, CV Raman Nagar, Sadashivanagar, BEL road and Gangamma Circle

Traffic is likely to be affected during the procession due to VVIP, VIP movements and other vehicles coming to the city. Commuters may avoid the route till evening.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kanteerava Studios Ambareesh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp