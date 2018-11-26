Tight security arrangements in place, diversions to avoid traffic snarls around Kanteerava Studios

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The city police have made elaborate security arrangements around Kanteerava Studios and the Central and West Division police station limits for the procession and funeral of late actor M H Ambareesh. Around 11,000 policemen and KSRP, CAR and RAF platoons have been deployed to prevent any untoward incidents. Meanwhile, traffic police have diverted traffic on Outer Ring Road, Sumanahalli near Laggere and Tumakuru Road.

A senior police officer said that 11,000 policemen and 4,000 traffic policemen will be deployed around the city. Along with them 30 KSRP platoons, 34 CAR platoons, 3 RAF companies and five Rapid Intervention vehicles will be deployed as well. Four additional commissioners of police along with 15 DCPs are supervising the security arrangements till the last rites are performed. The police personnel will observe funeral procession through CCTV cameras.

“The procession will start during non-peak hours to avoid traffic snarls across the city. All precautions have been taken after having a meeting with senior police officers. We have diverted some of the routes around Sumanahalli Ring Road, Goraguntepalya on Tumakuru road, Sankey road and Yeswanthpur,” he added.

Heavy vehicles have been diverted from Sumanahalli Ring Road to Housing board, Kamakshipalya, and Magadi Road toll gate to reach West of Chord road

Vehicles moving from Goraguntepalya on Tumakuru road have been diverted towards MES Junction, RMC Yard and Sandalwood Soap factory

Vehicles heading towards Yeswanthpur, have been diverted to Mekri Circle, CV Raman Nagar, Sadashivanagar, BEL road and Gangamma Circle

Traffic is likely to be affected during the procession due to VVIP, VIP movements and other vehicles coming to the city. Commuters may avoid the route till evening.