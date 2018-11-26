Youngsters find creative outlets to release social messages

Simran Ahuja By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: On Sunday morning, a group of 30 students gathered outside Samsung Opera House on Brigade Road, to practise their ‘pitches’. Their plan is simple: Approach as many people as they can and get their views on the following topics – body positivity, gender equality, sustainability, bullying, diversity and mental wellbeing.

The 13-18 years old students are part of YLAC and Instagram India’s Counter Speech Fellowship, an initiative which gives young citizens a platform to express themselves positively online and offline. They are halfway through their two-month fellowship, where they meet every alternate weekend, for four hours to discuss the above mentioned six themes.

The Bengaluru fellows of the YLAC and Instagram India Counter Speech Fellowship

“The fellowship gives an opportunity to teens to explore the roots of these problems and create awareness among others. The fellowship leverages Instagram as a tool for advocacy, giving teens a platform to use visual storytelling as a means to change the conversation around these issues,” says Rohit Kumar, co-founder, YLAC.

The students are divided into teams of four or five. Each theme has a dedicated Instagram handle and post their discussion on the theme, they then research the topic and curate content around the issue. This goes on till the next fortnightly meet, where the teams then swap their themes and continue the process. Through this process, the students have found various creative ways to explore these issues.

For example, when 17-year-old Ishita was assigned the theme gender equality, she picked up her ukulele to croon an original song titled Skirts And Pants, which dispels gender stereotypes. “Mainstream media discusses these topics in a serious manner. The fellowship let me use music to explore my thoughts about such issues,” she says.

Rachana, a 17-year-old student, did something similar when she was in charge of handling the sustainability account. “The Sound Of Music is my favourite film and I love the song Edelweiss from the movie. So, I used that song and linked it to how the edelweiss flowers are now endangered because of global warming,” she says.

Regular discussions also helped these students become more conscious of these issues, says a 14-year-old student. “I initially used to think of the LGBTQ+ as an abnormality. I now know how wrong I was. I did know we had to accept them but I didn’t know what rights they were being denied. I have a much better understanding of this now,” he says.

For some, the discussions and awareness also helped them accept themselves better. When Angad was in charge of the bullying Instagram handle, it brought back unpleasant past memories. “I’ve grown up being bullied for my weight. So my video project in bullying took me two weeks. I didn’t work for the first week, because I had to spend that time processing what I had been through and I realised I hadn’t dealt with it fully. So the project was quite cathartic,” he says.