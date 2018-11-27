Home Cities Bengaluru

BU to restart contact classes for central prison inmates

Of the 321 students enrolled, 107 have opted for BCom, 164 for BA and 13 for Bachelor of Business Management (BBM).

Published: 27th November 2018 11:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2018 09:26 AM   |  A+A-

By Ranjani Madhavan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: After a lapse of almost nine years, the Directorate of Correspondence Courses and Distance Education at Bangalore University will hold contact classes for inmates of central prison in Parappana Agrahara as part of distance education courses.

“Distance education courses normally involve one month of contact classes for students. From 2000 to 2008, we used to offer both distance education and contact classes for jail inmates. While we re-started the distance education course for 321 inmates in October this year, we will start the one-month contact classes in January 2019,” said BC Mylarappa, director, Distance Education, Bangalore University.

The contact classes, held every day from 10 am to 4 pm, help students clear any doubts in the syllabus, notes and course material in the presence of teachers from the university. This will aid them in exams next year. “Inmates need to be given equal opportunities in education. Since we inaugurated 24 courses in the distance education programme on October 29, the most popular courses have been Bachelors in Commerce and Arts (BCom and BA). Many inmates who have opted for BAs, are specialising in sociology, politics and history,” Mylarappa added.

Of the 321 students enrolled, 107 have opted for BCom, 164 for BA and 13 for Bachelor of Business Management (BBM). The enrolment drive for convicts by the department also included free distance education programmes for for acid attack survivors, HIV-affected people, transgenders, the visually-impaired, children of pourakarmikas and leprosy patients. “These people don’t have financial resources to be educated. We wanted them to benefit from the same opportunities as others, so we waived the fee,” he added.

Most takers for BA programmes
BCom - 107
BA - 164
BBM - 13
BBA - 11
MA - 5
MA in Political Science - 6
M.A in 
Sociology - 5
Kannada
courses -  2
MA in History - 8 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp