City’s tweeple miss online chats with Namma Metro

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Last Friday, the city witnessed the launch of the third six-coach train of Namma Metro, which was pressed into service on the purple line. While news of this spread among commuters, Namma Metro was conspicuously absent on social media, leaving many wondering why they didn’t get to see any posts from the Twitter handle of the spokesperson.

Earlier this month, on November 1, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation (BMRCL) got a new spokesperson. City Express had earlier reported that the BMRCL’s Twitter handle had briefly gone offline for a few days, and after this, a solitary tweet was posted on November 11. Almost 17 days later, this tweet, which reads, “Efficient service to & safety of commuters is a priority for public service. These come with proper maintenance and is not compromised. Which is carried out within a limited period. Appreciate our concern for safety too, along with efficient service (sic),” is the only interaction the company has had with its over 9,700 followers.

In the meantime, Twitterati continue to keep tagging the handle, @cpronammametro in their posts, which contain suggestions, feedback and questions. From requests for orderly queues to alerts about passengers being deboarded at stations, a number of tweets are being directed to the Twitter handle. However, almost all of them have gone unanswered in the past 25 days.

“BMRCL is a public domain company and they have to keep passengers updated on social media about upcoming and ongoing development work in Phase-2, while also announcing what improvements they are making to existing Phase-1. For example, after the addition of the six-coach Metro, they must take feedback from commuters and explain what action they will take if there are any issues,” said Sanjeev Dyamannavar, a member of citizen advocacy group Praja RAAG. “It is most important to build confidence among commuters by updating them on train timings, delays or any other matter.

Response from commuters will ensure improvement is a continuous process, and does not stop,” he added.

According to the new spokesperson, BL Yashwant Chavan, efforts were underway to engage with Bengaluru on social media. “We are making efforts to be more active on social media and hope to get it started soon,” he said.