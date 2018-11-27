Home Cities Bengaluru

Going nuts over groundnuts

Days ahead of the Kadlelaai Parishe festival, vendors have already started fixing their spots on Bull Temple Road in Basavangudi by placing heaps of fresh groundnuts, ready for sale.

BENGALURU: Days ahead of the Kadlelaai Parishe festival, vendors have already started fixing their spots on Bull Temple Road in Basavangudi by placing heaps of fresh groundnuts, ready for sale. Parishe, meaning fair, happens every year in November-December, where groundnuts are served as an offering to Lord Nandi, whose statue sits in Dodda Basavana Gudi temple — which is said to be one of the largest temples in the world dedicated to Nandi.

This year, the fair will be open to everyone from December 1 to 4. A competition to occupy slots in the area has already begun. Although this is a tradition, for vendors, this is serious business, as they struggle to retrieve stocks from the Regulated Market Committee (RMC) in Yeswanthpur. Many come here from the neighbouring Kolar, Magadi and Bangarpet areas.

Speaking to us, a vendor whose family has putting up a placing stall at the Parishe for almost 20 years now, said, “This is more than just a business. I come here with my family from Dharmapuri in Tamil Nadu every year. It’s our belief that we must make offerings to Lord Nandi. This year, we were informed that there are several vendors and, so we came early to find a spot.”

Jayalakhshmi, who is participating for the twelfth consecutive year, told us, “This year, along with groundnuts, I will also be selling toys and daily-use items, as the footfall has supposedly gone up.”
Commenting about the market for groundnuts this year, a vendor said, “Like every year, this year also we have got our stocks from Yeswanthpur RMC, where the price per bag varies between `3,000 and `3,500. A 40kg bag of roasted groundnuts would cost a vendor around `3,000, and a 50 or 70kg bag of raw groundnuts would cost anywhere between `3,500 to `5,000.”

Hoping for good business this year, Perumal, a regular vendor at the Parishe, said, “The footfall estimated this year is around four-six lakh. Vendors come from all across south India, mainly from Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka.” Apart from groundnuts, many vendors are also selling clay toys, which they have got from Dharmapuri in Tamil Nadu. 

Meanwhile, few vendors said that the RMC has asked them to get their own bags. “If we don’t take our own bags, we are charged `60-70 per jute bag,” said a vendor. Though vendors not using plastic is a positive step, getting paper or cloth bags is not an easy task for most. A vendor from Bellary said, “We have to buy paper bags from wholesale shops in KR Market, which costs us `120 for around 70 bags. How will that suffice? The footfall increases each year, and we cannot provide bags to all our customers. This, sometimes, forces customers to move to other stalls.”

