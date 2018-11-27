H D Kumaraswamy to meet officials today to rev up administration

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The honeymoon period for the coalition government is over. It is time to change gears and rev up the administration to deliver on promises made by the JD(S)-Congress government. Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy, who completed six months in office, is set to chair a meeting of Deputy Commissioners of all the districts, Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officers, Regional Commissioners and department heads on Tuesday. This is to review the drought relief works, implementation of welfare schemes and to take corrective action to fix the lapses.

Kumaraswamy, who had held a couple of meetings exclusively to review the progress of implementation of his most ambitious crop loan waiver scheme, is keen to take stock of the progress of other welfare schemes too.

In his budget, he had announced a hike in monthly pension for senior citizens from Rs 600 to Rs 1,000 and also a Rs 1,000 monthly aid for pregnant women under the ‘Mathru Shree’ programme. The meeting is set to take a close look at the implementation of these schemes in the light of complaints of hiccups in reaching them to the beneficiaries.

The meeting will focus on ramping up the drought relief works. Though the state government has provided Rs 220 crore for the purpose and has said that there is no dearth of funds, complaints are pouring in about drinking water crisis and shortage of fodder in many places. The government has banned movement of fodder out of the state.

Issues related to the functioning of students’ hostels being run by the Social Welfare Department for SC, ST and Backward Community students is also set to come under the scanner.