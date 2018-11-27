Increase in high-rise structures prompts worry on evacuation

Gourav Pratap Mishra By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The city’s vertical growth has witnessed a boom in recent years with many builders choosing to build upwards in order to utilise space more effectively. However, this race to the sky has created a cause for worry for many, as evacuation during emergencies, is not a guarantee.

Several buildings around the city, which have helipads, are unable to use them due to lack of clearances, and for buildings that don’t, evacuation through traditional means is a matter of concern, officials say.

Market analysts estimate that there are at least 100 buildings with helipads. However, almost none of them are operational.

In addition, none of the fire services in the country have a dedicated helicopter that can be used for evacuation. “In emergencies, we can request the Air Force to send choppers,” said a senior fire official.

According to MN Reddi, chief, Fire and Emergency Services, the department is currently in the process of accquiring an aerial ladder platform (ALP), of around 90 metres in height. The city currently has two ALP’s, which are around 50 metres in height.

“We are in talks to have an ALP. However, this wont be sufficient if there is any fire incident on ultra-high-rise structures. We are conducting training sessions with builders so occupants can be trained and guided on exit routes,” Reddi said.

Will choppers really help?

According to MV Deshmukh, president of National Association of Fire Officers (NAFO), choppers would be useful for evacuation more than firefighting. “Helicopters create a downdraft, which would fan the flames. Currently, there are no departments that have their own choppers with fire fighting capabilities. They should be equipped with such components to combat fires on a high rise building and to evacuate the occupants,” he said.

Employees trained for emergencies: Builders

According to Brigade Developers, who built the World Trade Center, with over 30 floors, employees in the building had been trained for emergency evacuation. “We have all the necessary arragements for the employees for evacuation. The helipad however is yet to commence operations,” said Nirupa Shankar, executive director, Brigade Group.