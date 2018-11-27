Home Cities Bengaluru

Locals pitch in, revive 200-year-old peepal tree  

However, residents say they are desperately awaiting action against the temple officer as 10 hearings have already been held on this issue in the Lokayukta. 

The tree, that was chopped off, has got a new lease of life | Express

By Meera Bhardwaj
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The 800-year-old Sri Subramanya Swamy Temple in Halasuru has been in the thick of controversy since the temple authorities allegedly tried to destroy the 200-year-old heritage tree in its complex. The tree was revived after it received great care and treatment in the last six months. Even as local residents and activists managed to save the peepal tree, the temple authority has once again caused damage to it while trying to clean the space around it with an earthmover.

In 2017, the tree — the neighbourhood Ashwath Katte in Halasuru — was chopped on the orders of its executive officer Shelvamani without any permission. However, residents managed to stop it before it was felled completely. Thanks to local residents, who took care of it, filed a police complaint, and a case in the Lokayukta, the tree has revived and also taught people to fight for their rights. 

Vijay Nishanth, a tree doctor, treated the badly chopped tree with ayurvedic medicines including Jeevamrutha, beeswax and orange oil. With continuous treatment and care for six months, the tree has been revived. He adds, “This was all because of the collective efforts of local residents who wanted to save this tree. Today, the tree is doing well and one can see the beginning of its lush canopy.”

The massive peepal tree in the Subramanya Temple complex was a source of pride for the residents here, says B R Chandru, Halasuru Temple Seva Mandali.  

Meanwhile, 50 residents collectively met the Bengaluru Additional DC. They requested him to provide protection to the tree and ensure that nobody touched it.  Additional DC Roopa assured them that the Peepal tree will not be touched on account of any civic work and stern action will be taken against offenders. 

Sri Subramanya Swamy Temple Halasuru peepal tree  

