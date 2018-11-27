No, pushing bike against traffic flow not done

Aarthi M By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Motorists pushing their two-wheelers for short distances to escape traffic lights or one-way roads is a common sight in Bengaluru. While in most places, traffic policemen tend to ignore such ‘innovative’ ideas to bypass rules, in some spots, this has become a nightmare for the police who have to deal with oncoming traffic, which could easily run over these motorists looking to save time on their commute.

A two-wheeler rider pushes his

bike in the opposite direction

on a one-way road near

Queen’s Road  Avinash

Bhat

“Signal breaking, riding the wrong way attracts a minimum fine of `100, and to avoid this, as well as having to wait or drive around, many people choose to just push their bikes a few metres. When we try explaining the rules to them, they simply shrug it off and say that they are just walking with the vehicle,” said a hassled constable posted near the SV Road Metro station.

According to another constable, Rajendra KP, posted near the CBI offices near Mekhri Circle, the number of people opting for this is increasing. “I notice almost 50 two wheelers in a day who push their bikes in front of us to avoid being stopped or asked to go around. It causes trouble to drivers who are on the correct side of the road,” he said.

However, according to motorists, every minute saved in city traffic is essential. “It has become almost impossible to reach any destination on time regardless of how soon you leave. Sometimes, this is unavoidable,” said Rajesh Kumar, an IT professional. “The nearest U-turn from my house if I travel the right way is at least two km away. I'll have to encounter traffic both ways. There is a junction just 50 metres behind my house and I push my bike the other way to save at least 20 minutes,” said Kaushik Banerjee, a resident of Rustam Bagh.

“I don’t know why people can’t be a little patient and wait for the U-Turn,” said MN Sreehari, traffic expert, adding, “We cannot fine a person if he is pushing his bike in the wrong direction.

Urban expert Dr Ashish Verma pointed out that this does not come under driving violations. “But we will definitely come up with a solution,” said Verma, who feels the need for an awareness campaign to avoid such situations. The experts also think that this is a behaviour deficiency pattern, and only adding new rules will curb this pratice. Kasim Raja, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Traffic (east), said this is an offense. “Even pushing the vehicle is an offence,” he said.