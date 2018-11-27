Home Cities Bengaluru

No wristwatches in SSLC exam halls

Students writing the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examinations in March/April 2019 will not be allowed to wear wristwatches to the examination hall.

Published: 27th November 2018 08:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2018 08:25 AM   |  A+A-

By Rashmi Belur
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Students writing the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examinations in March/April 2019 will not be allowed to wear wristwatches to the examination hall.

In this age of smartwatches, many of which have in-built recording and other advanced features which could help a student cheat, the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) has decided to ban wearing of wristwatches.

The board, though, has decided to put up wall clocks in each examination hall to help students maintain time. 

V Sumangala, director, KSEEB, said, “To curb malpractices during SSLC examinations, we have decided not to allow wristwatches in the coming March/April 2019 examinations. We will issue a detailed circular after finalising the timetable.”

KSEEB introduced several reforms for the March/April 2018 examinations, which include the installation of CCTV cameras at all examination centres, ID cards for all staff associated with the exams and banning of mobile phones inside examination halls, including those of supervisors.

The board took this decision following cases of malpractice reported at other university examinations, where students were caught using gadgets and other electronic devices, including wristwatches, to cheat. 
A few years ago, a student of Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences was caught copying, using hi-tech gadgets during examinations. The student had stitched in a bluetooth device, connected to his wristwatch, inside his shirt collar to access information. 

Wristwatches, metal ornaments and electronic gadgets have been banned at competitive examinations like the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), National Eligibility Test for the post of assistant professors and Joint Entrance Examination (JEE). 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
SSLC KSEEB exams

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp