Post demolition drive, Bellandur reeks of garbage

BENGALURU: Two months ago, a demolition drive was carried out in Kariyammana Agrahara, where 500 homes were razed by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP). The drive was carried out following complaints of illegal occupants and mounting garbage on the land. Even as protests were held by residents in the area, garbage continues to be dumped at the spot. While 99 per cent of the land in Bangalore East region bearing survey numbers 42 to 45, and 48 and 49, belongs to 27 private owners, only a section of survey number 43 belongs to the government.

Residents have complained that a few days after the demolition took place, the slums have been sprouting in the area, again. “Two years ago, through some revenue officers, I was able to look into the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) plan and found that there are many private owners to the land. According to the plan, no structures can be built near the lake, hence, there is a fence surrounding the area.

But the slums have come up just outside the fence, so the lake marshals say they cannot do anything. Now the garbage has been piling up and they are burning it. This is a public health issue. Despite complaining to the BBMP health commissioner and the pollution control board, no action has been taken," said Seema Sharma, a resident of Bellandur.

To make matters worse, Seema said that garbage is dumped near borewells can be harmful as the particles may enter groundwater. Mahesh Kumar, health inspector of ward 150 said that he slapped a fine of Rs 5,000 on the slum-dwellers 15 days back. "Now, they have stopped burning garbage in the area."

D Randeep, BBMP special commissioner for solid waste management said, “Private, government or army land, burning of waste is strictly not allowed. The persons and the landowners are liable and BBMP officers must issue notices if garbage is being piled up in private properties. The enforcement is lacking on the ground. If needed, we can set up a waste tipper near the area if slum-dwellers want to

dump waste.”