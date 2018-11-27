The great transition

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Rakhshanda Jalil is a writer, critic and literary historian. She has more than 15 books and over 50 academic papers and essays to her credit. Her past works include Liking Progress, Loving Change: A Literary History of the Progressive Writers’ Movement in Urdu and A Rebel and Her Cause. Her latest book, The Great War, explores the attitudes of Indians towards the first world war. Excerpts from an interview with City Express:

What was your trigger for writing The Great War?

As a literary historian, I am interested in the intersection of history and literature. This November marks 100 years of the end of the First World War. I wanted to see how Indian writers responded to this huge event. At the same time, through these writings, I wanted to revisit the events surrounding this war, known as the Great War, and bring to light the exceptionally large Indian presence in the war arena. Approximately 1.3 million Indians participated; of whom 74,000 are said to have perished. Even by conservative accounts, this is a phenomenally large number. Why does the Indian presence never find mention in our public debate? Why are most Indians blithely unaware of the extent of Indian participation as well as the events that came out of the war, such as reforms, call for Home Rule, growing nationalism, etc?

Have you always seen yourself as a writer?

No. For a long time, I was perfectly content to edit other people’s work. I worked as an editor in different publishing companies and was Assistant Editor at the India International Centre. My journey as a writer began serendipitiously. Someone asked me to translate a Premchand story for the Sahitya Akademi’s journal; thereafter, I was hooked! For many years, I was content to simply translate which I never really saw as my own writing. Along with translations, I was always writing for newspapers and magazines: op-eds, features, travelogues, but oddly enough, I can’t say even then I didn’t see myself as a writer. I think that began to change when I did a PhD very late in life. Also, I must share that when I was deep in the throes of writing my thesis, I found I could also write fiction. I wrote my first collection of short stories while I was in the midst of writing my PhD.

What has been your inspiration as a writer?

In one word, reading! All that I have read over the years – an old newspaper, a favourite book from childhood… It is always the written word that inspires me.

Does your writing draw influence from vernacular books?

Oh yes, hugely! From Urdu and

Hindi in particular.

With the digitisation of books, have you moved to reading books on screen or do you prefer the old-fashioned books?

I am afraid I have never read a book on kindle or any other e-form.

I do read e-magazines, links to

articles, and news reports, but not books. Nothing can match the joy of holding a book in one’s hands. And on a more

practical note, it strains my eyes terribly to read digitally.

What is the process you undergo while writing?

I write everyday without fail; the days I don’t write anything, I consider them wasted

days.

How difficult or easy is it to get published? Have you had to modify or change the content of your book for it to get published?

Fortunately, I have never had to struggle to get things published and this is despite the fact that I am perhaps a bit too prolific. Friends groan: ‘Another book? Again?!’ Having said that, there are so many players; for instance, if one publisher says essays don’t sell, another laps it up! So, no, I have not had to modify content ever to suit publishers’ preferences.

Who’s your first reader? And who are your biggest critics?

I am my own reader, proof reader, editor, critic. It helps that I worked for years as an editor; it helps that I have an in-built proof-reader. I think I give reasonably clean copy. As for critics, in this media driven age, everyone feels entitled to have an opinion and the right to air it. Earlier, as writers we dreaded the book reviewers (and I have had my share of bad reviews) but now anyone can shoot off a post on social media and it seems to have a legitimacy. So the critics are out there in virtual space; it’s a free for all!

Do you think marketing plays an integral role in the success of a book?

Of course. Books are a product like any other. They need distribution, marketing, sales, promotions, reviews. In marketing too, every detail matters, I think: from the cover to the size of the book to the font size of its contents to its eventual placement in a bookstore. Initial good reviews can perk up sales. Word of mouth helps. Sustained promotional activities spread out over a period of time rather than bunched up at a book launch or release help to give a longer shelf life to a book.