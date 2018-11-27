Thousands turn up for Rebel Star’s final journey

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The city came out in large numbers on Monday to bid farewell to ‘Rebel Star’ Ambareesh. Actor Darshan cancelled his film shoot in Sweden and reached the city to pay his last respects.

Around 12.30 pm, a huge procession left Kanteerava Stadium for Ambareesh’s last journey to Kanteerava Studios, where his body was cremated. More than 5,000 people had gathered at Hudson Circle waiting to join the procession which carried the actor’s body in an open vehicle. Initially, there was some confusion as many people, wanting to participate in the procession, gathered at the stadium entrance on Raja Ram Mohan Roy Road while the procession began from the side near Cubbon Park. However, fans jumped over the barricades and crossed to the other side in time.

Heavy police presence could be seen through the day in all areas along the procession route. Most fans chose to walk with the procession from the stadium till the studio — a distance of around 13 km, passing through Mysore Bank Circle, Basaveshwara Circle, Windsor Manor Circle, Cauvery junction and BHEL. For those walking, the harsh sun in the morning did not deter them from showing up to pay their respects. Swapna H G, a resident of Palace Guttahalli, waited with her 4-month-old baby at Cauvery junction for around 30 minutes before she was forced to seek shelter under a tree. A couple, who came from Ganganagar to BHEL circle to see the procession, also had a toddler crying because of being out in the sun for too long.

The procession also saw employees of automobile showrooms, petrol pumps and shop owners bring down their shutters till it passed. Many shops chose to put up pictures of the actor in their store windows as a mark of respect.

Traffic snarls hit commuters

Bengaluru: Despite the city traffic police taking all steps to ensure that the procession did not affect commuters, vehicle movement was hit in several places during the actor’s final journey. When the procession that started from Kanteerava Stadium crossed Halasur Gate police station and moved on to KG Road, the traffic was hit for around 30 minutes. Vehicles coming from JC Road and Mysuru Road were stopped till the procession moved off KG Road.

There were traffic snarls at Sheshadri Road, Palace Road, Basaveshwara Circle and Cauvery Junction. Commuters had to wait for 15-20 minutes at several places till the procession made way for their vehicles. The worst hit was the busy BHEL Junction at Yeshwantpur as bikers and other motorists were stranded for over 30 minutes and even then traffic moved at a snail’s pace.