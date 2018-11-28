Home Cities Bengaluru

102 flights out of Bengaluru Airport delayed due to fog

Winter fog delayed departures of 39 flights from Kempegowda International Airport, going by Bangalore International Airport Ltd’s official release.

Published: 28th November 2018 01:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2018 10:17 AM   |  A+A-

The blanket of fog resulted in the suspension of operations between 6.32am and 6.48am. | Express Photo Services

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Winter fog delayed departures of 39 flights from Kempegowda International Airport, going by Bangalore International Airport Ltd’s official release. A cascading effect of the delay saw departures suspended for 14 minutes, which ultimately delayed 102 departures until 11.30am. 

The blanket of fog resulted in the suspension of operations between 6.32am and 6.48am.

According to an official BIAL release, there were zero delays in arrivals, 39 delays in departures and nil diversions. “With the winter season setting in, environmental impediments such as fog and consequent visibility issues have an impact on aircraft movement,” the release said.

Flightradar24 websites tracking the status of flight departures from BIAL, revealed that 102 flights were delayed from 5.55am. The situation appears to have stabilised around 11.30am.

The delays ranged from 30 minutes to 96 minutes. Domestic flights which suffered maximum delays were: Indigo (6E 233) between Chennai and Bengaluru, supposed to depart at 6.25 am, took off only at 8.01 am; Indigo flight to Madurai took off only at 7.28 am (scheduled at 5.45am) while another Indigo flight to Lucknow (6E 346) took off only at 11.44 am instead of its scheduled time of 10.20am. IndiGo appeared to be the most affected with 46 of its flights suffering delays.

Four international flights were also delayed: British Airways to London Heathrow departed at 7.38am instead of 7am, Indigo (6E 95) to Dubai took off at 8.17 am instead of 7.20am, Oman Air to Muscat (WY782) took off at 10.43am instead of 10.10am and Jet Airways to Singapore (9W24) took off at 11.21 am instead of the scheduled 11 am.

According to the airport weather office, fog conditions prevailed in the airport area at 5.13 am. 
“The peak period for low visibility was between 6.03am and 7am when visibility was below 50m,” an official said. “It was thick fog today and hence, flight operations were affected. We predict it to be better tomorrow,” he added.

Asked about flight delays, an airlines spokesperson said they provided their passengers with refreshments until flights were in a position to take off.

“Arrivals were not affected as 50m visibility is enough for landing, but taking off requires at least around 150m, and hence departures suffered,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp