Building a story around storeys

Srividya Palaparthi By

Express News Service

BENGALURU : Buying a house is a dream that every person nurses. And when one is shelling out all of their life’s savings for such a dream home, it is only fair for them to want to get to know as much as possible about their prospects. PropStory picked up on that need of customers and a concept that took birth in 2015 at a dining table went on to rake in revenues that one can only dream of in just two years since its launch.

“We started off at a dining table - just me and a few friends freelancing and trying to figure out what would work,” says Ashish Mahajan, the founder of PropStory. He adds, “Because I had the experience of working in the real estate and the finance industry, we noticed that most customers who visited real estate websites do not make a decision on their first visit. They researched further to know more about the property. That’s where we entered.”

Mahajan and his team began with initially gathering content for the blogs by personally visiting sites and checking out properties. “We were earlier called Indian Realty Bytes, because our blog consisted of bytes from other customers, builders and ours as well, so that all perspectives were covered,” says Mahajan. They soon got noticed by real estate developers who realised that this was the kind of attention they needed for selling their property.

“PropStory then turned into a real estate platform for developers and consumers that provided factual and objective information about the potential properties in a city. We served as a medium to get information across and the developers would pay us `5,000 to `10,000 per article depending on the project size. Our reliability helped us make a revenue of `35 lakh in just the first year. And by the second year, we had made `2.8 crore revenue. We then picked up an external capital of $120000 from a few business acquaintances to expand to other cities,” shares Mahajan, who is an IIT Mumbai alumni.

PropStory currently functions in seven cities in the country including Bangalore, Chennai and Hyderabad. Mahajan plans on expanding their quality of content and the media they use as well. “We are looking forward to using video content and other multimedia to share information rather than focusing on just written content. We also are planning to go for a B to B model soon from our current B to C model,” he says.

In a Nutshell

Launched in 2015, by Ashish Mahajan, PropStory was a garage startup

Dabbling in real estate content marketing, the portal made

`35 lakh in the first year alone

It raked in `2.8 crore in the second year and is on its way to making twice that this financial year

PropStory plans on expanding its horizons in type of content and service model