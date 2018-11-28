Home Cities Bengaluru

Building a story around storeys

Buying a house is  a dream that every person nurses.

Published: 28th November 2018 10:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2018 07:56 AM   |  A+A-

By Srividya Palaparthi 
Express News Service

BENGALURU : Buying a house is  a dream that every person nurses. And when one is shelling out all of their life’s savings for such a dream home, it is only fair for them to want to get to know as much as possible about their prospects. PropStory picked up on that need of customers and a concept that took birth in 2015 at a dining table went on to rake in revenues that one can only dream of in just two years since its launch. 

“We started off at a dining table - just me and a few friends freelancing and trying to figure out what would work,” says Ashish Mahajan, the founder of PropStory. He adds, “Because I had the experience of working in the real estate and the finance industry, we noticed that most customers who visited real estate websites do not make a decision on their first visit. They researched further to know more about the property. That’s where we entered.”

Mahajan and his team began with initially gathering content for the blogs by personally visiting sites and checking out properties. “We were earlier called Indian Realty Bytes, because our blog consisted of bytes from other customers, builders and ours as well, so that all perspectives were covered,” says Mahajan. They soon got noticed by real estate developers who realised that this was the kind of attention they needed for selling their property.

“PropStory then turned into a real estate platform for developers and consumers that provided factual and objective information about the potential properties in a city. We served as a medium to get information across and the developers would pay us `5,000 to `10,000 per article depending on the project size. Our reliability helped us make a revenue of  `35 lakh in just the first year. And by the second year, we had made `2.8 crore revenue. We then picked up an external capital of $120000 from a few business acquaintances to expand to other cities,” shares Mahajan, who is an IIT Mumbai alumni.

PropStory currently functions in seven cities in the country including Bangalore, Chennai and Hyderabad. Mahajan plans on expanding their quality of content and the media they use as well. “We are looking forward to using video content and other multimedia to share information rather than focusing on just written content. We also are planning to go for a B to B model soon from our current B to C model,” he says.

In a Nutshell
Launched in 2015, by Ashish Mahajan, PropStory was a garage startup
Dabbling in real estate content marketing, the portal made 
`35 lakh in the first year alone
It raked in `2.8 crore in the second year and is on its way to making twice that this financial year
PropStory plans on expanding its horizons in type of content and service model

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp