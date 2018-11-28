Home Cities Bengaluru

Documentary film on Kailash Satyarthi’s work released online

The Price Of Free, a documentary that captures the works of Nobel Peace Laureate Kailash Satyarthi’s life, has been released on YouTube.

Published: 28th November 2018 09:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2018 07:56 AM   |  A+A-

Satyarthi fought to liberate children from slavery

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : The Price Of Free, a documentary that captures the works of Nobel Peace Laureate Kailash Satyarthi’s life, has been released on YouTube. The film that documents Satyarthi’s life, had earlier won the Grand Jury Prize for Best Documentary at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival. This film gives a suspenseful yet intimate look at his ground breaking struggle to liberate children from slavery. 

Speaking to City Express, Satyarthi says, “It tells stories of the most marginalised and vulnerable children that I have been fighting for all my life, and will continue till my last breath. Everyone must watch this film and work with us in creating a world where all children are free, healthy, safe and educated. A world where every child is free to be a child.”

Satyarthi left a career as an electrical engineer and started Bachpan Bachao Andolan (Save the Childhood Movement) to rescue children from slavery. He has rescued more than 87,000 children and started a global movement against child labour and demanded an international law for the same.The 90-minute film, directed by Derek Doneen and produced by Davis Guggenheim was released on November 27 by YouTube Original. 

