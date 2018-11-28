Home Cities Bengaluru

Former BBMP councillor and history-sheeter V Nagaraj, sons booked for assaulting kin 

Former BBMP councillor and history-sheeter V Nagaraj and his sons, allegedly assaulted his sister-in-law and her daughter over a property dispute.

By Express News Service

A case of attempt to murder has been registered against him and his sons. They have been absconding since.

Police said that Nagaraj and his younger brother Dharma were fighting over property.

Dharma passed away a year ago.

His wife, Chamundeshwari lives in Sriramapura. Around 6 am on Sunday, Nagaraj and his sons, Gandhi and Shastri, allegedly barged into Chamundeshwari’s house and assaulted her and her daughter Shwetha with lethal weapons.

The trio fled as neighbours started gathering. The mother and daughter were rushed to a hospital where they are undergoing treatment.

