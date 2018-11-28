Former BBMP councillor and history-sheeter V Nagaraj, sons booked for assaulting kin 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Former BBMP councillor and history-sheeter V Nagaraj and his sons, allegedly assaulted his sister-in-law and her daughter over a property dispute.

A case of attempt to murder has been registered against him and his sons. They have been absconding since.

Police said that Nagaraj and his younger brother Dharma were fighting over property.

Dharma passed away a year ago.

His wife, Chamundeshwari lives in Sriramapura. Around 6 am on Sunday, Nagaraj and his sons, Gandhi and Shastri, allegedly barged into Chamundeshwari’s house and assaulted her and her daughter Shwetha with lethal weapons.

The trio fled as neighbours started gathering. The mother and daughter were rushed to a hospital where they are undergoing treatment.