Home Cities Bengaluru

KFCC wants Race Course Road to be named after actor Ambareesh

The decision to send a proposal was taken at a KFCC meeting on Tuesday evening, Chamber secretary Ba Ma Harish told The New Indian Express. 

Published: 28th November 2018 01:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2018 09:26 AM   |  A+A-

Fans continue to visit Kanteerava Studios where actor-politician M H Ambareesh’s last rites were conducted, on Tuesday | Shriram B N

By Sharadhaa A
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) has decided to propose to the state government and the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to rename Race Course Road as ‘Rebel Star Ambareesh Road’.

The decision to send a proposal was taken at a KFCC meeting on Tuesday evening, Chamber secretary Ba Ma Harish told The New Indian Express. 

Harish, along with a few members, will submit the proposal to Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy and BBMP Mayor Gangambike Mallikarjun on Wednesday.  

“We are planning to meet them in person and submit the letter of proposal after seeking their appointment, and depending on their availability,” he said. 

The KFCC decided on making such a proposal considering the fact that the star-turned politician Ambareesh, who passed away on Saturday night, was passionately in love with horses and horse racing, besides the ambience of the Turf Club. 

“Everyone is aware of Ambareesh’s favourite sports. He liked the High Grounds area. His bonding with horses often connected him to the Bangalore Turf club situated on the Race Course Road. Moreover, KFCC is also situated down the lane, on Crescent Road, which is part of the High Ground area.

There are more than a couple of reasons for the government to consider the road to be named after our ‘Rebel star’,” Harish said.

‘No plans to have Vishnu memorial at Kanteerava’

Water Resources Minister D K Shivakumar has denied the possibility of building a memorial for Kannada film star Vishnuvardhan at Kanteerava Studios premises. The statement came in response to questions from reporters on demand by Vishnu fans in social media demanding shifting of the proposed memorial for Vishnu at Abhiman Studio premises to Kanteerava Studios premises where memorials have been planned for Dr Rajkumar and Ambareesh. “The reported plan to shift Vishnu memorial to Kanteerava Studios premises is a creation of the media,” Shivakumar said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp