KFCC wants Race Course Road to be named after actor Ambareesh

Sharadhaa A By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) has decided to propose to the state government and the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to rename Race Course Road as ‘Rebel Star Ambareesh Road’.

The decision to send a proposal was taken at a KFCC meeting on Tuesday evening, Chamber secretary Ba Ma Harish told The New Indian Express.

Harish, along with a few members, will submit the proposal to Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy and BBMP Mayor Gangambike Mallikarjun on Wednesday.

“We are planning to meet them in person and submit the letter of proposal after seeking their appointment, and depending on their availability,” he said.

The KFCC decided on making such a proposal considering the fact that the star-turned politician Ambareesh, who passed away on Saturday night, was passionately in love with horses and horse racing, besides the ambience of the Turf Club.

“Everyone is aware of Ambareesh’s favourite sports. He liked the High Grounds area. His bonding with horses often connected him to the Bangalore Turf club situated on the Race Course Road. Moreover, KFCC is also situated down the lane, on Crescent Road, which is part of the High Ground area.

There are more than a couple of reasons for the government to consider the road to be named after our ‘Rebel star’,” Harish said.

‘No plans to have Vishnu memorial at Kanteerava’

Water Resources Minister D K Shivakumar has denied the possibility of building a memorial for Kannada film star Vishnuvardhan at Kanteerava Studios premises. The statement came in response to questions from reporters on demand by Vishnu fans in social media demanding shifting of the proposed memorial for Vishnu at Abhiman Studio premises to Kanteerava Studios premises where memorials have been planned for Dr Rajkumar and Ambareesh. “The reported plan to shift Vishnu memorial to Kanteerava Studios premises is a creation of the media,” Shivakumar said.