Lawyer suicide in Bengaluru: Summons issued to advocates
Both the advocates have already obtained bail from a court. Earlier, Naik had filed a complaint against Pushpa. Both the advocates have already obtained bail from a court. Earlier, Naik had filed a co
Published: 28th November 2018 01:44 AM | Last Updated: 28th November 2018 10:15 AM | A+A A-
BENGALURU: The Commercial Street police investigating the sexual harassment case involving a law intern, who died under mysterious circumstances four days after filing a plaint against two advocates, have issued a notice to the duo to appear before the investigating officer.
Pushpa Archana Lall was found dead in a PG accommodation in Malleswaram on Saturday.
She had accused her mentor, Naik, at Jayanth Pattanshetti & Associates, where she was interning, of sexual harassment.
Both the advocates have already obtained bail from a court. Earlier, Naik had filed a complaint against Pushpa.
“She was threatening to file a false case of sexual harassment against me and demanded `2 lakh for enabling her to stay in Bengaluru,” he stated in the complaint.