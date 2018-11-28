Home Cities Bengaluru

Lawyer suicide in Bengaluru: Summons issued to advocates 

Image for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Commercial Street police investigating the sexual harassment case involving a law intern, who died under mysterious circumstances four days after filing a plaint against two advocates, have issued a notice to the duo to appear before the investigating officer.

Pushpa Archana Lall was found dead in a PG accommodation in Malleswaram on Saturday.  

She had accused her mentor, Naik, at Jayanth Pattanshetti & Associates, where she was interning, of sexual harassment. 

Both the advocates have already obtained bail from a court. Earlier, Naik had filed a complaint against Pushpa. 

“She was threatening to file a false case of sexual harassment against me and demanded `2 lakh for enabling her to stay in Bengaluru,” he stated in the complaint.

