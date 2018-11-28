Mysuru’s e-cell preps students to take on business world 

Karthik K K By

Express News Service

BENGALURU : With an objective to develop an entrepreneurial attitude in the minds of the students through hands-on workshops, activities, and seminars, ‘Onyx’, an entrepreneurship cell for students is aiming to create a “new league of entrepreneurs.” The e-cell of the National Institute of Engineering (NIE), a premier institute in Mysuru, was started by a group of enthusiastic final-year students in 2009, which, within the span of 10 years has gone on to become one of the model e-cells in the country.

This student-represented cell promotes key skills required to be an entrepreneur. With an objective to explore the world of business and innovation, the cell also conducts various entrepreneurial activities throughout the year. Events such as ‘Rags to Riches’, ‘Cityville’, ‘Jugaad’ and ‘Mad Ads’ allow students to hone their communication and leadership skills. At the same time, they also teach students the best way to use their resources.

Onyx hosts its signature event, Bgyaan, for odd semester students. They also host college-level and national-level business plan competitions, giving the students a chance to showcase their business ideas in front of a panel of entrepreneurs, industrialists and investors. The idea behind presenting it to investors is to gain funding in order to implement their business plans.

Along with this, Onyx conducts an e-tour where members of the cell are taken for a day-long visit to established startups across the state, to give them an idea on the working of a startup. With the support of the college management and the Government of Karnataka, Onyx conducts KBITS Hackathons and workshops to give the students a practical atmosphere to come up with solutions to real-life problems.

With over 500 members, this students’ cell has given a platform to several startups set up by students themselves. ‘Sweet ‘n’ Swirl’ , Crazy Yatra, Reinventio, Voxa, Lush, D-Apparel, Robokraft, Chopstix are few notable startups of Onyx.

Arjun Purushan, vice-president of Onyx says, “I have met so many like-minded people with whom I learnt and developed various skills, including pitching an idea, creativity, Photoshop and the importance of a plan B.”

“Being the largest student-run organisation in the college, we aim to include workshops like 3D printing and stock market analysis.We also want to introduce more campus ventures and help students convert their ideas to a reality,” he adds.Onyx is also a member of the National Entrepreneurship Network (NEN), which helped create this e-cell at The National Institute of Engineering in Mysuru.

Awards and accolades

Onyx received the Nilima Rovshen Creativity and Innovation Award and NEN E-Week Runners-up award. In 2011, it bagged the Large Public Awareness Award, NEN E-week Championship Award, 2012 TATA NEN First Dot winning campus, Start-ups, and NEN -week Championship Award, 2013, 2015 NEN E-week Championship Awards.