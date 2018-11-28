Home Cities Bengaluru

Sandalwood actor-dancer Karan Mahadev alias Manjunath booked on rape charges

A Sandalwood actor has been accused of raping a woman. A case was registered with Jnanabharati police station on Monday.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A Sandalwood actor has been accused of raping a woman. A case was registered with Jnanabharati police station on Monday. According to the complaint filed by the woman, she befriended Sandalwood actor Karan Mahadev alias Manjunath on Facebook.

The accused, who acted in the movie Goolihatti, told her that he was also a dance teacher and that he would love to teach her how to dance. The woman alleges that after speaking for several days over the phone. 

Mahadev asked her to meet him at a studio in Ullal Upanagar. Karan allegedly promised to teach her music and dance at his studio. The woman went to the studio every day to learn dance. After a few days, Mahadev allegedly tried to misbehave with her. 

When she refused to co-operate with him, he threatened that he would spread rumours about her and also inform her parents that they were in a relationship. “He threatened me with the videos and audio clips that he had recorded and raped me for several days. He also impregnated me,” she said.

The police said the girl was engaged to another boy and she had pleaded with Mahadev to stop contacting her. However, he refused to do so and said it was fine if she got married but she had to continue the relationship with him.

He also showed some videos to her fiance where they were in a compromising situation, which led to her engagement being cancelled. Tired of being harassed, she informed her parents who lodged a complaint with the police. 

