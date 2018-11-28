Home Cities Bengaluru

Sell it well  

A sales presentation is something you will have to do in your startup lifetime, whether you are a CEO or a representative.

Published: 28th November 2018 10:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2018 07:56 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : A sales presentation is something you will have to do in your startup lifetime, whether you are a CEO or a representative. Make sure you are familiar with these phrases. NSA: It’s the acronym for Non-Sales-Activity. It refers to the time you spend on activities that don’t directly lead to sales. For example, PR, brand building etc. 

Mirroring: In a direct marketing circumstance, mirroring is a psychological trick to build rapport with your prospect. Mimic the body language of the prospect for them to get familiar and more comfortable with you.FAB: Again an acronym, for features, advantages and benefits. These are the basic parameters that the prospect would be interested in during a sale. 

Emotional Sale: When you are pandering to the emotional quotient of the prospect for them to show interest in your product, it is called an Emotional Sale.Gatekeeper: Gatekeeper is the middleman between you and the decision maker. They are the one who filters information that ultimately reaches the boss. So make sure you get on the good side of the gatekeeper.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp