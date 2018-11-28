Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru techies protest over train delay at Heelige railway station

Following the third consecutive delay in their morning journey to work, a large number of techies protested at Heelige railway station on Tuesday.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Following the third consecutive delay in their morning journey to work, a large number of techies protested at Heelige railway station on Tuesday.

The KSR-Ernakulam Express, which was supposed to depart at 6.15 am from KSR station and reach Karmelaram at 6.37 am only reached at 7.43 am, explained a regular commuter Suhas Narayanayamurthy. The subsequent trains, Yesvantpur to Hosur and the train in its return direction too get delayed.

“These delays have taken place for the last three working days and really affects nearly 10,000 techies using the morning trains to reach Carmelaram, Heelige and surrounding areas for their work,” he said. 
Suhas, also the founder of the popular Namma City Express page on Facebook said. 

An impromptu protest was staged to highlight their grievances to the Railways at Heelalige. 

Comments(1)

