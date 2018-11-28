Wipro Chairman Azim Premji to get highest French civilian honour today

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: French Ambassador to India Alexandre Ziegler will confer the highest French civilian distinction, Chevalier de la Légion d’Honneur (Knight of the Legion of Honour), on Azim Premji, Chairman of Bengaluru-based tech giant Wipro, on Wednesday.

The award comes in recognition of his outstanding contribution to developing the information technology industry in India, his economic outreach in France, and his laudable contribution to society as a philanthropist through the Azim Premji Foundation and University.

On Thursday, Ziegler will attend the inaugural session of the Tech Summit and visit the exhibition. He will then visit the Infosys campus and attend a leadership meeting.

Ziegler said, “I am looking forward to meeting sectoral French companies, which are creating an entrepreneurial ecosystem to foster and support innovation and partnerships between France and India. It will be a privilege for me to confer the insignia of Knight of the Legion of Honour on renowned tech magnate and philanthropist, Azim Premji.”