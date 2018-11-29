Home Cities Bengaluru

Audio clip of law intern goes viral, cops hunt for source

The police are waiting for the autopsy report to ascertain the exact cause of the girl’s death.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Even as the Commercial Street police are probing if the law intern, who allegedly committed suicide on Saturday at her PG, was pressured to withdraw her sexual harassment complaint against two advocates, an audio clip involving a conversation between the law intern and a man identified as Keerthi has gone viral.The police filed a case of suicide abetment against the two advocates, Chandra Naik T and Chetan Desai, on Wednesday.

The police are waiting for the autopsy report to ascertain the exact cause of the girl's death.
Pushpa Archana Lall (26) had filed a complaint on November 20, accusing her mentor, Naik, at Jayanth Pattanshetti and Associates, where she was interning, of sexually harassing her. According to the police, in the alleged audio conversation between Pushpa and Keerthi, a common friend of the advocates, the latter can be heard pacifying Pushpa and asking her to not lodge a complaint against the accused advocates. Soon after filing the case, Pushpa reportedly informed her friends that she had been receiving threatening calls asking her to withdraw her complaint.

In the conversation, which is available with TNIE, Pushpa clearly states that she was very upset with what Naik has done and that he cannot get away with doing something so serious. Then, Keerthi speaks of someone called Gowda and says that the duo will meet her in Bengaluru and would want “a compromise between the two with an apology from both sides.” 

Keerthi can be heard saying, “If you lodge a complaint it will be a big problem. They will not let you practice in Bengaluru.” To this, the girl, which according to police is Pushpa’s says, “India is with me, the bar council is with me. If they do anything like that I will make sure that I stay in Bengaluru and practice here only,”Confirming that the audio clip has gone viral, the investigating officers said they have heard it too. However, they need to verify the call records to check if it is Pushpa and also if the call was made from her phone.

