B S Yeddyurappa-D K Shivakumar bonhomie sparks speculation

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After engaging in verbal battle over the past few months, the old bonhomie was back between former Chief Minister B S Yeddyurappa and Water Resources minister D K Shivakumar on Wednesday, triggering political speculations. The BJP strongman met his political opponent with a long wish list for speedy completion of various irrigation projects in Shivamogga.

Yeddyurappa, who arrived along with his son and Shivamogga MP B Y Raghavendra, BJP MLA Haratal Halappa, Forest minister Shankar and BJP MP Prabhakar Kore, met Shivakumar at the latter’s official residence and presented a memorandum for speedy completion of irrigation projects and Sigandur-Kalasavalli bridge across the Sharavati river in Shivamogga district.

A smiling Shivakumar received Yeddyurappa and his son, and the meeting which went on for over one hour provided grist for political speculations. Shivakumar who has emerged as the most effective troubleshooter and the go-to man in Congress is being wooed by the BJP and the meeting was seen as part of the continued effort.

“We are very good friends. I had to come to Shivakumar’s official residence as I cannot have this meeting related to development works at my residence. I am happy with the response and interest shown by Shivakumar to my requests for taking up speedy implementation of irrigation works in Shikaripura, Soraba and Shivamogga rural areas,” Yeddyurappa said after the meeting.

Shivakumar emphasised that he had no habit of mixing politics with development. “There is no question of mixing politics with development. There are no party barriers for me in working for the development of the state. Yeddyurappa is a senior leader, and he had been generous in taking up development works in my district when he was in power. Today Yeddyurappa has come to me with a request for completion of a few irrigation projects in Shivamogga district. I will take all necessary measures to take up these works,” Shivakumar said.

Shivakumar also announced that he would visit Shivamogga soon to personally inspect the work spots and launch the works at the earliest.Union minister for highways and water resources Nitin Gadkari had laid the foundation stone for the 2.16-km-long Sigandur bridge across river Sharavati in February this year. However, work is yet to start due to issues related to land acquisition. Drawing water from Tungabhadra river to fill irrigation tanks in Shikaripura taluk, lift irrigation projects in the Anjanapur reservoir command area and Hosalli Lift Irrigation project figured prominently during the talks as Yeddyurappa urged speedy completion of the works.