Couple claims to be HD Deve Gowda’s relatives, dupes people of Rs 20 crore

A couple is on the run after duping several people to the tune of `20 crore, by furnishing fake documents related to land parcels in Bengaluru.

Published: 29th November 2018 02:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2018 08:04 AM   |  A+A-

JD(S) supremo HD Deve Gowda

By Yathiraju/MG Chetan
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  A couple is on the run after duping several people to the tune of Rs 20 crore, by furnishing fake documents related to land parcels in Bengaluru. A city court rejected their anticipatory bail plea for the second time this month.  Investigations revealed that Kiran C, 33, and his wife Sowbhagya, 28, claimed to be close relatives of former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, to gain people’s trust. The accused couple, residents of Preethinagar near Laggere, in West Bengaluru, run a departmental store. 

A case was registered against them by C Vijay Kumar at Rajagopalnagar police station on October 9. The complainant alleged that he had approached the couple to buy land to construct a hospital. The couple allegedly promised to sell their land to him and received a total amount of Rs 1.90crore in various stages. When they gave him the property documents, the complainant verified them and realised that the couple had created fake land documents and cheated him.

Meanwhile, police received a similar complaint against the couple and found that the couple had 
created a fake GPA of a certain Dr Poornesh and sold his site located in Nagarbhavi to several people, and made around Rs 20 crore.While police were on the lookout for the couple, Kiran and Sowbhagya approached the city civil & sessions court, seeking anticipatory bail, but their petition was rejected on November 3. They filed a successive bail petition before court, claiming that they were innocent.

The public prosecutor submitted to court that the records submitted by the investigating officer reveal that there is reasonable ground to believe that the petitioners  committed the offences, prima facie. Judge Vidyadhar Shirahatti later rejected the plea.

