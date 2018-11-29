Home Cities Bengaluru

Docs give clean chit to Kumaraswamy, say he is healthy  

Kumaraswamy is scheduled to attend the inauguration of the Bengaluru Tech Summit on Thursday. 

Published: 29th November 2018 02:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2018 07:58 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  A physically active lifestyle got Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy a clean bill of health after a recent check-up that he underwent at the Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences. Speaking to TNIE, Dr C N Manjunath, Director of the Institute, said that the CM was free from any heart-related complications. 

“He is not undergoing treatment of any kind abroad except in Jayadeva where he routinely comes for check-ups. He has only had a heart valve replacement surgery so far in his life and is perfectly fine,” Manjunath said. “We recently did an ECHO test on him and he was found to be healthy. Also, he is physically active, hence there are no complications." An echocardiogram (echo) is a graphic outline of the heart's functioning. 

On Wednesday, the CMO also reacted to reports in some sections of the media that Kumaraswamy was heading out of the country to seek treatment and that he was considering stepping down from the post of Chief Minister. “The news being telecast in Kannada news channels about the Chief Minister's health and that he will resign is far from the truth. It has been clarified that all issues telecast are baseless,” a statement from the CMO said. 

Kumaraswamy is scheduled to attend the inauguration of the Bengaluru Tech Summit on Thursday. 
Later, he will chair a meeting on the elevated corridors and attend the Kannada Rajyotsava awards in the evening. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp