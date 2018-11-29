Docs give clean chit to Kumaraswamy, say he is healthy  

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A physically active lifestyle got Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy a clean bill of health after a recent check-up that he underwent at the Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences. Speaking to TNIE, Dr C N Manjunath, Director of the Institute, said that the CM was free from any heart-related complications.

“He is not undergoing treatment of any kind abroad except in Jayadeva where he routinely comes for check-ups. He has only had a heart valve replacement surgery so far in his life and is perfectly fine,” Manjunath said. “We recently did an ECHO test on him and he was found to be healthy. Also, he is physically active, hence there are no complications." An echocardiogram (echo) is a graphic outline of the heart's functioning.

On Wednesday, the CMO also reacted to reports in some sections of the media that Kumaraswamy was heading out of the country to seek treatment and that he was considering stepping down from the post of Chief Minister. “The news being telecast in Kannada news channels about the Chief Minister's health and that he will resign is far from the truth. It has been clarified that all issues telecast are baseless,” a statement from the CMO said.

Kumaraswamy is scheduled to attend the inauguration of the Bengaluru Tech Summit on Thursday.

Later, he will chair a meeting on the elevated corridors and attend the Kannada Rajyotsava awards in the evening.