Drone to take centre stage at tech summit

The summit, which will be launched by Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Thursday, will be held over the next three days at the Bangalore Palace.  

Published: 29th November 2018 02:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2018 07:58 AM   |  A+A-

Preparations for Bengaluru Tech Summit 2018 are in full swing at Bengaluru Palace Grounds on Wednesday. The summit will be inaugurated today | Shriram BN

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The Bengaluru Tech Summit, an annual event which attracts industry leaders from across the world to the city, will have, for the first time in its history, a night time drone race in order to capture the attention of delegates this year.

Speaking to TNIE, Raj Kumar Srivastava, advisor to the Department of IT, said, “This year, the tech summit will be the culimination of a series of events through the year.” The summit will see  participanta from 11 countries who will engage with the organizers and delegates.  In another first, the Government will play the role of the host while letting companies handle the event entirely.

