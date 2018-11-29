Home Cities Bengaluru

Edu Dept stops supply of cycles temporarily over quality concerns  

The state department of primary and secondary education has issued an order to stop the ongoing distribution of bicycles for government and aided school students of class 8th, temporarily.

Published: 29th November 2018 02:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2018 07:58 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The state department of primary and secondary education has issued an order to stop the ongoing distribution of bicycles for government and aided school students of class 8th, temporarily.
This came after the Chief Minister’s meeting with Deputy Commissioners and Chief Executive Officers of Zilla Panchayaths on Tuesday where some the members raised the issue of quality of bicycles distributed this academic year.

On Wednesday the department issued an order asking the Deputy Directors of Public Instructions of all districts to stop the distribution immediately , until the department got the quality check report from the Research and Development Centre for Bicycle and Sewing Machine Ludhiana. 

Confirming this, commissioner for public instructions PC Jaffer said, “I have issued an order asking all DDPIs to stop the distribution immediately.”Even Chief Secretary TM Vijay Bhaskar said, “As per directions from the Chief Minister the supply of bicycles has been stopped temporarily.” However, he said that there is no proposal before the government to scrap the scheme. 

INSPECTION at three levels

2500 cycles

Even before the cycles reach the kids the quality check will be conducted at three levels. First during the time of production, where one among 100 samples will be checked. The second is crash test, where one cycle will picked up among 2500 cycles. The third level of quality text is after delivery where 40 samples from all divisions are picked up randomly and checked.

82% distribution done
As per the data available from the department 90 percent of the bicycle distribution is completed in the state. Of the 5.4 lakh cycle orders given, the distribution of 4.11 lakh is complete. The rest will be done after the quality test report

