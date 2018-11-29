Five, including contractor, held for murder   

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Shivajinagar police have arrested five people, including a civil contractor in connection with the murder of a financier. The deceased was abusing the contractor for not constructing his house as per the plan and for not repaying a loan, police said. The accused have been identified as Barkath Ahmed (32), the contractor and his associates — Iliyaz alias Illu (36), Mubarak alias Reddy (32, Shiekh Mohammed Sami (31) and Irfan Pasha (35).

Police said that Syed Irfan alias Macchi Irfan (30), a resident of Shivajinagar, who was a financier, was attacked by unknown people on Old Cemetery Road on November 19 and he succumbed to injuries in the hospital later. The police analysed the telephone numbers and their call detail record, they zeroed in on Barkath Ahmed, who happened to be the at the spot when the attack took place.

