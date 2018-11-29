Kalburgi remembered on birth anniversary  

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Recalling how M M Kalburgi — a progressive rationalist thinker — was murdered just because he had spoken against superstitions in Hindusim, Banjagere Jayaprakash — a well-known writer and literary critic — expressed his concern about the way in which some groups are trying to shut voices of progressive thinkers in the name of Hindutva.

He was speaking on ‘Remembering Kalburgi... in commemoration of his life and work’, on his birth anniversary, in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

“There were many names including mine, in the so-called hit list prepared by the killers belonging to few groups. I have been provided police protection now.

But what one must remember is that the more we are stopped, the more we will rise. Our voices will definitely not be muted,” he said.

The programme organised by All India People’s Forum had also arranged Vachana Gayana by Yogesh Master, who is also a progressive thinker and was attacked in Davanagere where his face was smeared with black oil.