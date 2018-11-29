Karnataka to get separate varsity for nursing

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Soon, Karnataka will get a dedicated university for nursing courses. Considering the increasing demand for these courses, the State Medical Education Department has decided to set up a Nursing University. With the demand for nursing courses increasing in the state, the number of nursing colleges is also going up. Keeping this in mind, the department took this decision.

According to the officials from the department, as the number of colleges and admissions go up every year, it would be difficult for the Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS) to manage.“As the RGUHS has to handle MBBS, BDS and Ayush, it would be difficult in future to manage nursing courses as well. Considering this, the Minister of Medical Education D K Shivakumar has proposed setting up a separate university for nursing courses in a recent meeting,” said a senior official of the department.

However, this proposal needs his clearance before the department can set up an expert committee to frame a policy or an act. “This will not come under conventional universities and a separate act needs to be framed like the RGUHS,” mentioned the official.

Recently, D K Shivakumar spoke about setting up a separate university for Nursing Courses during the Nursing Conference held at Belagavi. Speaking about it he said, “The government has decided to set up a nursing university and a final order about this will be issued soon.”According to sources, the estimated cost for setting up the university would be `150 crore. The location of the university is yet to be decided.

300 COLLEGES IN STATE PRESENTLY

■ Currently there are over 300 nursing colleges in the state

■ Annually, over 12,000 students graduate from nursing colleges

■ There are three important courses in Nursing: B.Sc Nursing, Diploma in Nursing and M.Sc Nursing. RGUHS offers even a PhD in Nursing

■ Karnataka is a hub for nursing education as students from various states come here

to study Nursing