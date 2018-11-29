Bengaluru: Man hacks niece to death for refusing to marry him

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Residents of Doddaballapur were in for a rude shock on Wednesday morning when a 15-year-old girl, on her way to school along with her friends, was hacked to death by her uncle, allegedly because she had declined to marry him. The man attacked her with a machete right in the middle of the road, leaving her friends horrified. The girl died on the spot.

The incident occurred around 8.45 am when Keerthana, a resident of Basaveshwaranagar in Doddaballapur, was walking towards her school in Rojipura with a few of her friends. Police said Naveen (25), who is Keerthana’s uncle, was in love with her and was very possessive about her. Both their parents had agreed to get them married when she reached the age of 15, but she was not interested.

According to her friends, who are also eyewitnesses in the case, they were walking towards the school when suddenly they saw Naveen come with a machete in hand and attack Keerthana on her neck and head with the weapon. The girls tried to scream and help Keerthana, but she died on the spot in a pool of blood.

“He would not allow anyone to talk to her. No boy was supposed to even look at her. He always warned about hurting those who would even look at her,” eyewitness Girija (name changed) told the police.

Keerthana’s parents were shocked to know that their daughter, who was studying extremely well in school and was preparing to write the SSLC exams, was killed by her relative in such a barbaric manner.

The BSA School where Keerthana was studying declared a holiday on Wednesday. The entire school mourned her death and her classmates were inconsolable.

Naveen, who didn’t have any proper job, always pestered Keerthana to accept his love. However, as Keerthana wanted to study and was not interested in him, she refused. Police said this irked him and he had said that, “If I can’t get her, then no one can get her”. Hence, he killed her.Later, Naveen tried to consume some sleeping tablets to kill himself. However, people there admitted him to a hospital and he was later arrested by the police. Doddaballapur Town police have registered a case.