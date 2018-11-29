Margaret Alva, Jai Jagadish among Kannada Rajyotsava awardees 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: On the occasion of the state's 63rd Rajyotsava celebrations, the annual Rajyotsava awards will be given to 63 recipients this year. Among those selected for the honour are former Governor of Rajasthan Margaret Alva, Sandalwood actor Jai Jagadish, C Sarvamangala in the field of literature and many other achievers from the fields of art, music, journalism, dance and folk art.

The winners will be felicitated during a grand event to be held at the Ravindra Kalakshetra on November 29. The Rajyotsava awards — the state’s second highest civilian honour after the Karnataka Ratna — were instituted in 1966 and winners are chosen by a committee of experts constituted by the state government.