Paper leak case: Big names will be out soons says CCB

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A Central Crime Branch (CCB) team claims to have major clues to the whereabouts of Basavaraj, the second prime accused in the constable exam question paper leak case. The team says it is on the right track, and hopes to nab him soon.“Basavaraj is the other prime accused. He doesn’t belong to the police or education department. We’ll nab him in a day or two,” said a senior CCB officer.

Meanwhile, Shivakumaraiah alias Guruji, reportedly revealed vital information.

Sources said they are leaving no stone unturned to gather evidence and build a strong case against Shivakumaraiah. “We have been getting an ocean of information from the accused. Some big names will soon be out,” the officer said. Meanwhile, CCB officers who had got clues of a possible question paper leak, made an elaborate plan to track the accused. However, Shivakumaraiah and Basavaraju reportedly got a tipoff about the cops on their trail, and fearing arrest, switched to plan B.

“As soon as we got information about a paper leak, we swung into action. For four days, officers in plainclothes tried to chase the accused in different vehicles. Initially, we tracked them from Tumakuru till Bengaluru, when they brought the candidates to Niranjanadhama in Yediyur. They stayed there overnight, and then shifted them to Shravanabelagola on November 23,” the officer explained.

However, the accused, who are said to have "a lot of contacts" in the police department, got information about police chasing them, and put plan B into action. The candidates were shifted to Kodlipet in Somwarpet in Madikeri district. Basavaraj felt it was safer to shift them to the Kalimutt mutt institution.

Police said they are waiting to talk to officials from Kalimutt Nanjundaswamy Education Institute at Shanivarasanthe in Madikeri, to know if they were aware of any illegal activity or the reason why the school hall had been let out.