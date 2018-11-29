Home Cities Bengaluru

Paper leak case: Big names will be out soons says CCB

A Central Crime Branch (CCB) team claims to have major clues to the whereabouts of Basavaraj, the second prime accused in the constable exam question paper leak case.

Published: 29th November 2018 07:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2018 07:55 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A Central Crime Branch (CCB) team claims to have major clues to the whereabouts of Basavaraj, the second prime accused in the constable exam question paper leak case. The team says it is on the right track, and hopes to nab him soon.“Basavaraj is the other prime accused. He doesn’t belong to the police or education department. We’ll nab him in a day or two,” said a senior CCB officer.
Meanwhile, Shivakumaraiah alias Guruji, reportedly revealed vital information. 

Sources said they are leaving no stone unturned to gather evidence and build a strong case against Shivakumaraiah. “We have been getting an ocean of information from the accused. Some big names will soon be out,” the officer said. Meanwhile, CCB officers who had got clues of a possible question paper leak, made an elaborate plan to track the accused. However, Shivakumaraiah and Basavaraju reportedly got a tipoff about the cops on their trail, and fearing arrest, switched to plan B. 

“As soon as we got information about a paper leak, we swung into action. For four days, officers in plainclothes tried to chase the accused in different vehicles. Initially, we tracked them from Tumakuru till Bengaluru, when they brought the candidates to Niranjanadhama in Yediyur. They stayed there overnight, and then shifted them to Shravanabelagola on November 23,” the officer explained.

However, the accused, who are said to have "a lot of contacts" in the police department, got information about police chasing them, and put plan B into action. The candidates were shifted to Kodlipet in Somwarpet in Madikeri district. Basavaraj felt it was safer to shift them to the Kalimutt mutt institution. 
Police said they are waiting to talk to officials from Kalimutt Nanjundaswamy Education Institute at Shanivarasanthe in Madikeri, to know if they were aware of any illegal activity or the reason why the school hall had been let out. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
CCB question paper leak

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp