Karnataka MPs in panel on Sabarimala issue

The move comes close on the heels of the decision to organise a  massive ‘Hindu Samajotsav’ in Kasargod which will be addressed by Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath on December 16.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  In order to scale up the ongoing Sabarimala agitation BJP national president Amit Shah has constituted a four-member team to assess the alleged atrocities being committed on Satyagrahis, the arrests being made, and to meet the general public and party workers.

Two MPs from Karnataka — Nalin Kumar Kateel and Prahlad Joshi — have been named as members of the team, along with BJP national general secretaries Saroj Pandey and Vinod Sonkar.  Induction of two MPs from Karnataka has lent further credence to reports of BJP’s plans to scale up the ongoing Sabarimala agitation and extend it to other southern states too, especially Karnataka.

Sabarimala BJP Amit Shah

