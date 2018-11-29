Violation of bylaws: Draft issued on punishment for erring civic officials

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Officials or engineers of municipal corporations, including BBMP, who allow the construction of buildings which violate the Building Bye-Laws or the Karnataka Municipal Corporations Act, will attract simple imprisonment (SI) up to 2 years and a fine of `50,000.

The officials who fail to issue a notice to the violators have to pay a fine of `5,000 and undergo SI for 10 days. To add to this, allowing the construction or reconstruction of a building without the permission of the commissioner of the municipal body, will attract SI up to 2 years and a fine of `50,000.

These are the highlights of the draft notification, prescribing the punishment and penalty for the officials and engineers of municipal corporations across the state for 45 different offences, issued by the state on Tuesday. This was informed to the HC on Wednesday, by the government advocate, when the matter was taken up by a division bench of Chief Justice Dinesh Maheshwari and Justice S Sujatha.

Punishment/penalty proposed for erring officials or engineers

Allowing constructions in violation of Bye-Laws or KMC Act: Simple imprisonment (SI) upto 2 years and a fine of D50,000

Failure to issue a notice to violators: D5,000 fine and

SI for 10 days

Construction, reconstruction of a building without nod of the commissioner of municipal corporation: SI up to 2 years and D50K fine

Allowing work that endangers human life:

SI up to 2 years and a fine of ` 50,000