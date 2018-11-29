Well connected ‘Guruji’ a tough nut to crack: Police

Chetana Belagere By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: “When a whole town turns into a market, then everyone, good people, bad people, act out of greed,” Shivakumaraiah alias Guruji, a habitual offender notorious for his question paper leaks, had told CID officials in 2016.This November, Guruji was back in the marketplace, peddling the constable exam question paper, and was caught in the act.

High level contacts

This notorious kingpin, prime accused in question paper leak scams from SSLC to II PU to CET to the recent constable exams, “is quite a character” say police officers who have interrogated him in earlier cases. He’s been a headache for the police department, since the first question paper leak in 2008.

Shivakumaraiah is a native of Kaggere village in Tumakuru. Known as a “tough nut to crack” by CID officials, Guruji is said to have ‘contacts’ with police constables, high-profile police officers, ministers and officials in education departments. His mobile phone records showed he had a close relationship with many police officers.

Shivakumaraiah, who was once a lecturer, had quit his job to start his own tutorial centre in Tumakuru. He started selling question papers of PU exams and all major exams held in the state. He became very close to officials from the revenue, treasury, PWD, police and other departments.Violin helps his mind functionGuruji loves to play the violin. When he was sent to jail the last time in 2016, he requested prison officials to give him a violin to dispel his loneliness. He allegedly told them that he would play it at home too, whenever he wanted his mind to function properly and to relax.

“He was a loner. He wouldn’t talk much to the other inmates. He claimed to be a big follower of self-styled godman Asaram Bapu, and practised yoga and meditation too. He claimed that it makes his mind sharp,” a prison official told The New Indian Express.

Ready for the next scam

Officials tracking his crime record claim that this Guruji doesn’t seem to have any remorse for the scams and their consequences on students. “He proudly claims that he is very loyal to any student he has taken money from. He says he ensures that his plans are perfect and he rarely gets caught. Every time he goes in, he comes out with a plan to find the next exam paper to leak!” said a senior CCB officer.