All uneven manholes in city will be fixed by today, says top BWSSB official

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) is confident of fixing all the uneven 10,000-plus manholes in the City by end of Friday, the extended deadline given to it to complete it.

Chief Secretary T M Vijay Bhaskar, had fixed November 23 as the deadline during a co-ordination committee meeting held on October 23. It was later extended by a week following a request form BWSSB.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Engineer in Chief Kemparamaiah said, “All our 31 subdivisions have been working on it. We have completed 9000 out of the 10,000-odd manholes we found in our survey. We will complete the remainder by Friday evening.”

Manholes either ended up above the road level or below it mainly due to road laying works undertaken by the BBMP, he said. There are 2.14 lakh manholes across the City taken care of by BWSSB.

Conceding manholes posed some inconvenience both to pedestrians and vehicle users, the official said, “Even if we level all the existing uneven manholes, more problematic manholes could crop up since roadworks are taking place across the City. So, this will be an ongoing process from our side.”